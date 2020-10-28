UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: Application form available till 6 pm on 11 Nov at upsconline.nic.in

The commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services mains examination from 8 January, 2021, across the country

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) on Wednesday for successful candidates of civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination 2020 can fill in the application forms at upsconline.nic.in.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the DAF will be available on the website till 6 pm on 11 November.

The report added that the commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services mains examination from 8 January, 2021, across the country.

Here is the direct link to the DAF for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020.

According to a report in The Times of India, candidates must carry their Photo ID Proof submitted by them while applying for Civil Sevices (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 to the examination venues along with the e-Admit Card to verify their identity.

The places where the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination will be held are Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dispur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the Civil Services Examination will be conducted in two successive stages. The preliminary or objective type stage for the selection of candidates for the main examination and the Civil Services (Main) which includes both written and interview for the selection of candidates for the posts announced.