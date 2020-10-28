UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: Application form available till 6 pm on 11 Nov at upsconline.nic.in
The commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services mains examination from 8 January, 2021, across the country
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) on Wednesday for successful candidates of civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination 2020 can fill in the application forms at upsconline.nic.in.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the DAF will be available on the website till 6 pm on 11 November.
The report added that the commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services mains examination from 8 January, 2021, across the country.
Here is the direct link to the DAF for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020.
According to a report in The Times of India, candidates must carry their Photo ID Proof submitted by them while applying for Civil Sevices (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 to the examination venues along with the e-Admit Card to verify their identity.
The places where the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination will be held are Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dispur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram.
According to the Hindustan Times report, the Civil Services Examination will be conducted in two successive stages. The preliminary or objective type stage for the selection of candidates for the main examination and the Civil Services (Main) which includes both written and interview for the selection of candidates for the posts announced.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPSC CDS I notification 2021 released for 100 posts; register by 17 November on official website upsc.gov.in
The online application can be withdrawn between 24 and 30 November up to 6 pm. The UPSC CDS I, 2021 examination will be conducted by the Commission on 7 February.
UPSC Prelims Result 2020: List of qualifying candidates in Civil Services, IFS Prelim exam released on upsc.gov.in
Candidates who pass the UPSC Preliminary exam will have to fill the 'Detailed Application Form-I' or DAF-I to appear for the Civil Services Main exam.
UPSC CDS II 2020 exam: Admit card of Combined Defence Services exam released at upsc.gov.in
The UPSC CDS II 2020 exam will be conducted on 8 November at various centres across the country to fill 344 vacancies