UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 Result: Commission releases list of last recommended candidates, adds 89 more names

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the list of last recommended candidates for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019. As per a report by The Times of India, 89 candidates have been selected in the last list. The list is available on the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the report, the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 was declared on 4 August 2020. At that time, the UPSC had recommended 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to various posts in IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' against 927 vacancies.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the list, as sought by the Department of Personnel & Training has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS, and 01 SC to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination 2019.

Of these, the candidature of four candidates bearing Roll No. 0404736, 0835241, 2100323 and 6603686 are provisional and the result of one candidate has been withheld.

Here's how to download the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to click on UPSC Civil Services Reserve List 2019 flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF will open from where candidates can download UPSC Civil Services Result 2019 Recommended/ Reserve List PDF and save it for future reference.

Here's the direct link for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Result 2019