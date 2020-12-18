UPSC Civil Services Main 2020 admit card released at upsc.gov.in; exam on 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17 January

The exam will be a conventional (essay) type and there will be a total of seven papers. Candidates will get three hours to finish each paper

UPSC Civil Services (Main) examination 2020 admit card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam and have submitted the detailed application form (DAF) can download their hall ticket their credentials.

The UPSC Civil Services (Main) exam 2020 will be conducted on 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17 January, 2021. The exam will be a conventional (essay) type and there will be a total of seven papers. Candidates will get three hours to finish each paper. Those who qualify the mains exam will be called for interview round that will be of 275 marks.

The e-admit card for UPSC Civil Service (Main) exam 2020 will be available on the official website for download till 17 January, 2021. The Commission has also advised the eligible candidates to download their hall ticket and take a printout of it. No paper admit card will be issued for the examination by the UPSC.

Candidates must note that admit card is an important document for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020. If a candidate fails to carry a print out of the hall ticket, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Steps to download UPSC Civil Services Mains exam admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Admit Cards tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Civil Services (Main) exam, 2020."

Step 4: Read Important Instructions carefully and click on proceed.

Step 5: Enter your registration ID or roll number, date of birth and code displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Tap on the Submit button.

Step 7: Your UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Check details including spelling of your name, paper code and other details before saving and taking a print out.

Direct link to download UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2020 admit card