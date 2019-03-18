UPSC Civil Service Online Registration 2019: Submission of online applications ends today; apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service Online Registration 2019 | The online application form submission for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2019 will be closed on Monday (18 March, 2019). Those who wish to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Examination can submit the application form on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The candidates can submit their applications online till 6.00 pm on Monday. The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted for selection of candidates for the posts of IAS and IFS. The commission had released the IFS and IAS online application forms on 19 February, 2019, on its official website.

A total of 896 vacancies have been announced in the official notification including 39 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category.

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on 1 August, 2019 i.e. she or he must have been born not earlier than 2 August, 1987 and not later than 1 August, 1998.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100 and SC/ST/female/ex-servicemen category candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee.

The general category candidates can make the application fee payment either through online mode (using credit card/debit card/net baking) or offline mode. Candidates can make offline payment by depositing cash at any State Bank of India branch.

Here is how to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019:

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2. Select the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the homepage

3. From the drop-down list, select ORA - Online Recruitment Application

4. A new page will open

5. Click on the ‘new registration’ if you are a new user. Or, click on the ‘already registered’ if you have an ID ready

6. If you are a new user, a form will appear

7. Fill in the required details

8. Chose a password that you can remember. You will need this password to login in future to download your admit card

9. Click ‘Save and Next’

10. In the next page, you will get another form to select your subject, fill your marks obtained in graduation, name of your college and other details

11. Click ‘save and next’

12. Then you will have to upload your photograph and an image of your signature

13. You will have to resize the photos into the required size

14. After uploading the photos, click submit

15. You will get an acknowledgement number on your mobile. Save it for future reference

The selection process will be done on the basis of two stages – first is to attempt the civil services (preliminary) examination and after qualifying that a candidate will be eligible for civil services main exam in which the aspirant needs to clear the written test and an interview. The qualified candidate will have to clear the document verification. The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2019 would be conducted on 2 June, 2019. The admit card for the same would be released on the official website of the commission.

