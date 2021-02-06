UPSC CDS results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in; 95 candidates included in merit list

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 exams are advised to visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and check their final results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services (I) or CDS (I) examination 2020 on its official website on Friday, 5 February.

The final merit list has been published on the basis of the CDS (I) exam conducted by the commission and various interviews organised by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. A report by Hindustan Times quoted an official notification to state that the UPSC had recommended a set of shortlisted candidates for different academies.

As many as 2,614 candidates had qualified in the written test for the Indian Military Academy, 1,429 for the Indian Naval Academy and 632 for the Air Force Academy. The notice says that the number of candidates who have been finally allowed to qualify are those who managed to pass the SSB test conducted later at Army Headquarters.

The authority mentioned that this merit list did not take the results of medical examination into account and the verification of date of birth and educational certificates of the selected candidates is currently being done by the Army Headquarters.

For the Indian Military Academy, 50 names have been shortlisted, while for the Indian Naval Academy, the number is 39. Lastly, for admission into the Air Force Academy, six names have been selected.

The CDS recruitment drive was conducted for the 150th course of Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy in Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) training course.

A total of 95 candidates have been listed in the merit list. Here is the direct link to check the UPSC CDS results 2020.