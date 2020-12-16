UPSC CDS II written exam result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in; how to check name, submission deadline

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Indian Naval Academy and Indian Military Academy will have to submit the documents by 1 July, 2021

UPSC CDS-II exam result 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website: upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Defence Service (CDS) written exam result mentions the name and roll number of the candidates who have qualified the examination.

The written exam was conducted for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 114th SSC (Men) (Non-Technical) (UPSC), and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course.

According to a report by The Times of India, 6,727 candidates have qualified the written exam and have been shortlisted for interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Candidates will have to submit the original certificates mentioning their age proof, educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing).

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Indian Naval Academy and Indian Military Academy will have to submit the documents by 1 July, 2021.

Those who have cleared the test for Air Force Academy will have to submit documents by 13 May, 2021, while those qualified for admission in SSC course will have to submit documents by 1 October, 2021.

As per Jagran Josh, the UPSC CDS written exam was conducted on 8 November, 2020. The exam is conducted biannually in February and September however, the September exam got delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 100 seats in Indian Military Academy, 26 in Indian Naval Academy, 31 in Air Force Academy (Pre-Flying), 170 in Officers Training Academy, Chennai 114th SSC (Men), and 17 in Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th SSC Women (Non-Technical).

Steps to check UPSC CDS II result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission: upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under What's New tab, click on the link that reads, "Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020."

Step 3: The result will be displayed in PDF format.

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number in the result before saving and taking a printout.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS II 2020 written exam result.