UPSC CDS (II) OTA 2019 final results declared at upsc.gov.in; 241 candidates qualify for admission

UPSC CDS (II) 2019 final result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

A total of 241 candidates have qualified the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 exam for admission to Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Of the total qualified candidate 174 have cleared the exams for OTA, Chennai for 112th short service Commission Course (NT) (for Men), while 67 candidates have cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

In the UPSC CDS (II) 2019 result, Parveen, Prateek Kumar, and Md Anisur Rahman have secured the top three positions in the OTA (Men) exam.

In OTA (Women) exam Aditi V Parida, Simran Kaur Gill, and Yashasavi Raje have got the first three ranks.

The result mentions the name and roll number of qualified candidates.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the individual marks secured by the candidates will be released by the Commission 15 days from the date of declaration of UPSC CDS (II) OTA final results 2019.

The marks will be available on the UPSC's official website for 30 days.

A report by The Indian Express said that the result also mentions the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flying) training course(s).

Those who have been selected will be trained to serve at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Officer's Training Academy (OTA).

As per the UPSC notification, the results of the medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account while preparing the merit list.

UPSC said that the candidature of all the qualified candidates is Provisional. The date of birth, as well as the educational qualification of these shortlisted candidates, will be done by Army Head Quarter.

