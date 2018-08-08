You are here:
UPSC CDS-II Exam 2018 notification out at upsc.gov.in; apply before 3 September

Aug 08, 2018

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Combined Defence Services, CDS II Examination 2018 on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

The application would be available on the online services website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in till 3 September. According to News18, the allotment of centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website- upsc.gov.in for downloading by candidates.

Representational image. PTI

How to apply for UPSC CDS-II Exam 2018

– Visit the online services website of UPSC -upsconline.nic.in.

– Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’.

– Click on ‘Click Here for PART I ’ to fill the part I of the application process.

– Click on ‘Click Here for Part II’ to complete part II.

– Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

UPSC conducts the CDS examination every year to recruit candidates to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy.

UPSC is scheduled to organise the Combined Defence Services Examination 2018 tentatively on 18 November to select candidates for the below-mentioned courses:

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 147th (DE) Course commencing in July 2019 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders- 100 Vacancies]

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - Course commencing in July 2019 Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)]- 45 Vacancies

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying Training Course commencing in July 2019 i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course. [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] - 32 Vacancies

4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - 110th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October 2019. (including 50 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ certificate holders for NCC Spl. Entry)- 225 Vacancies

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 24th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October 2019- 12 Vacancies

Interested candidates can also read through the official notification to determine the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other important details.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018

