You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UPSC CDS I exam 2019 notification released at upsc.gov.in, written test to be held on 3 February

India FP Staff Nov 01, 2018 11:06:09 IST

The Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) has released the notification for the online application for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) combined examination 1 on its official website, upsconline.nic.in.

The exam will be held on 3 February to fill a total of 417 vacancies. The interested aspirants can submit an online application by 18 November till 6 pm on the official website.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

How to apply

- Visit the official website — upsconline.gov.in

- Click on the link UPSC CDS 2018

- In part I registration, applicants have to submit basic information.

- In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and signature

- Save it and take a print out for further reference

The examination is conducted for candidates aspiring to get admitted into the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (100 vacancies), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (45 vacancies), Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (32 vacancies), Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for Men (225 vacancies), OTA Chennai —23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course (15 vacancies).


Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 11:06 AM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores