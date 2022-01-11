The deadline for the Combined Defence Services Examination- I 2022, will end at 6 pm today, 11 January. Candidates can register themselves for the CDS-I 2022 exam at the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Steps to register for UPSC CDS I 2022 exam-

― Visit the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/

― Click on the link to apply for various UPSC exams that is given on the page

― Select the link for CDS 2022 that is available

― Complete the registration process and fill in the CDS-I 2022 application

― Upload the relevant documents, select the exam centre and make the UPSC fee payment

― Submit the UPSC CDS application 2022 and save a copy for future use

Direct link to apply for UPSC CDS-I 2022.

Women candidates and those belonging to the SC/ST categories will be exempted from the registration fee while the other categories have to submit an application fee will be Rs 200.

In case of any difficulties, candidates can contact the UPSC on the phone numbers “011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543" on working days from 10 am to 5 pm.

Candidates can withdraw their CDS applications from 18 to 24 January. Furthermore, the exam will be held on 10 April this year. The CDS-I exam will be conducted in OMR mode with negative marking of 0.25 mark for each incorrect response.

The e-admit cards for the UPSC CDS-I 2022 will be released on the website upsc.gov.in three weeks before the exam. According to the official notification, the hall tickets will not be sent by post.

The CDS-I 2022 will be held for admission for a total of 341 posts in various posts at military institutes across the country. The courses notified in the advertisement will begin from January 2023.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, followed by a personal interview.

For detailed educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria required for the posts, candidates can check the official CDS-I 2022 notice here.

For more details, applicants are requested to keep visiting the official website of the UPSC.