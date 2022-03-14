UPSC CDS-I 2022: Hall ticket released; check direct download link here

Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CDS-I examination can download their admit cards through the official website of UPSC

The hall ticket for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CDS-I examination can download their admit cards through the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for e-admit cards for UPSC examinations

Then select the CDS 1 download link present on the page

Login on the UPSC portal by entering your roll number and date of birth

The UPSC CDS-I hall ticket will be displayed on your screen

Download the CDS admit card and take a printout for future use

Click on this direct link to download the UPSC CDS 1 hall ticket 2022.

It is to be noted that applicants will be not allowed to enter the exam hall without a copy of the admit card and a valid identity proof (as entered in the CDS online application).

The UPSC will conduct the CDS 1 2022 exam on 10 April for admission to 341 vacancies in several courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will start from January next year.

Candidates who have applied for vacancies in the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will be tested on English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics in the written examination. Similarly, aspirants who have applied for admission to the Officers' Training Academy exam will be tested on English and General Knowledge. Negative marking for each incorrect answer will be conducted by the Commission.

Selection process

The Commission will select candidates on the basis of written examination followed by an interview round. The interview will be held at selected Services Selection Centres. Check the official UPSC CDS- Recruitment notice here.

For more details and queries related to the UPSC CDS-I 2022 exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.