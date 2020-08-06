UPSC CDS Exam II: 344 vacancies open in defence services; apply at upsc.gov.in by 25 August

Candidates belonging to unreserved category are required to pay Rs 200 as application fees. Women, SC and ST candidates are exempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for combined defence services (CDS) exam II. There are a total of 344 vacancies. Candidates can apply till 6 pm of 25 August.

The applications can be withdrawn from 1 to 7 September.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, of the total vacancies, 100 posts are at Indian Military Academy (Dehradun), 26 at Indian Naval Academy (Ezhimala), 32 at Air Force Academy (Hyderabad), 169 at Officers’ Training Academy (Chennai) and 17 at Officers Training Academy (Chennai).

Candidates belonging to unreserved category are required pay Rs 200 as application fees. Women, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

A report by Jagran says that candidates applying for the posts should have Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university for Indian Military Academy and BTech degree for Indian Naval Academy.

Those who want to go for Air Force Academy need a BTech or a degree from a recognised university with Physics and Mathematics as subjects at plus two level. For Officers Training Academy, they should possess a Bachelor’s degree.

Candidates applying for IMA should be between 19 and 24 years, while those for AFA should be between 19 and 23 years.

Applicants interested in INA should not be less than 19 years and over 22 years. For OTA, the minimum age is 19 and maximum is 25.

How to apply

Use this direct link - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php. Click on the link for Part 1 registration for CDS examination (II). Following which, complete the Part 2 registration. Upload required documents in prescribed format. Select exam centre and pay application fee.