UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in; recruitment exam to fill 209 posts to be held on 20 December

UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the UPSC Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) recruitment exam 2020 can download the hall ticket entering their login credentials on the official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, UPSC CAPF exam 2020 will be conducted by the Commission on 20 December. The recruitment exam is being held to fill 209 vacant posts.

Of the total positions, 78 vacancies are for the BSF, there are 69 vacancies for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2020 will comprise of two papers. The first paper will be of General Ability and Intelligence and will be of 250 marks. The second paper will be of General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension. The Paper 2 will be of 250 marks.

The Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, while the Paper 2 will start from 2 pm and continue till 5 pm.

Those who qualify the written examination will be called for physical efficiency test (PET), medical efficiency test, and interview.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admit Cards tab.

Step 3: On a new page, tap on the link that reads, "E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC."

Step 4: Now, click on "Download" next to Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020.

Step 5: Select the option to download the hall ticket using registration number or by roll number.

Step 6: Enter the required credentials in correct format and click on the Submit button.

Step 7: The UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Check your name and other details mentioned in the call letter before downloading and taking a print.

Direct link to download UPSC CAPF admit card 2020: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_capf_2020/

The UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 will mention the candidate’s personal details, exam centre details, reporting time, guidelines that examinees will have to adhere to on the day of the recruitment test.