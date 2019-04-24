UPSC CAPF 2019 notification released on upsc.gov.in for 323 posts; check eligibility, selection process here

UPSC CAPF 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC CAPF 2019 notification on Wednesday, 24 April. The notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) examination 2019 will be available on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in. Candidates have a deadline of 20 May to apply.

The Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) 2019 examination will fill up a total of 323 vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the CAPF — Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

As per the UPSC's official calendar, the examination will be conducted on 18 August.

Important Dates

Application process starts: 24 April

Deadline to apply: 20 May

Date of examination: 18 August

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates who wish to apply for the posts must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university of the country.

Age limit: Candidates should be between 20 and 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process of the exam includes a written examination, physical standards/physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests, interview/personality test and final selection/merit. The written examination includes two papers — Paper I (General Ability and Intelligence) and Paper II (General Studies, Essay and Comprehension).

