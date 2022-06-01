UPSC aspirant misses his final attempt by 11 marks, Twitter consoles and encourages his efforts

After the UPSC result was out, it was a shocking moment for Sambyal who is also a civil engineer. Despite being an engineer, he had dedicated his entire career to pursuing the dream of becoming an administrative officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is considered one of the hardest competitive tests to crack. While some aspirants achieve the dream in a few years, some dedicate their sweat and blood but can’t make it. However, they can shine in other fields as well but UPSC has now become an obsession for many students across the country. After a long period of struggle, missing it by a margin indeed breaks the hearts of the aspirants.

Recently, a tweet from a UPSC Aspirant named Rajat Sambyal has taken the internet world by storm. Sambyal has been trying to achieve his goal for years and it was his sixth and last attempt to clear the examination. Though he successfully passed the Preliminary and Mains written examinations but could not clear the Personal Interview round. He has fallen 11 marks short of reaching the cut-off.

After the UPSC result was out, it was a shocking moment for Sambyal who is also a civil engineer. Despite being an engineer, he had dedicated his entire career to pursuing the dream of becoming an administrative officer. After getting the result, Sambyal took to his Twitter account and shared a photograph of his UPSC mark sheet along with one photograph of him standing in front of the UPSC office.

10 years of hard work ended in ashes.

6 UPSC attempts over.

3 times prelims failed.

2 times mains failed.

In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. #upscresult

“And still I rise”. pic.twitter.com/m8FRcJGCWu — Rajat sambyal (@rajatsambyal_) May 31, 2022

According to his post, in his last 5 attempts, he failed to clear the Prelims thrice and could not pass the Mains twice. This time he has scored 112 marks on the Essay paper, 84 marks in General Studies I, 110 marks in General Studies II, 87 marks in General Studies III, 93 marks in General Studies IV, 169 marks in the Anthropology Paper I, 138 marks in the Anthropology Paper II, and in personality test he got 149 marks. Sambyal captioned the post saying, “In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. And still, I rise.”

Many users who are also UPSC aspirants could feel him and encouraged him not to give up as he can also shine in engineering. While some users have tried to console him, some raised the question of why people are so obsessed with UPSC nowadays.