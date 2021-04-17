UPSC AC LDCE 2021: Commission announces written exam results on upsc.gov.in

UPSC AC LDCE 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written exam results for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2021.

Candidates can check the official website — upsc.gov.in — for more details.

The exam was held on 14 March. Those selected will have to undertake the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. CISF will inform candidates about the date, time, and venue of these exams shortly.

In case, any shortlisted candidate does not receive any intimation regarding the further process, h/she may get in touch with the authorities as soon as possible.

Applicants can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. On the page, click on the UPSC AC LDCE 2021 written exam result link

Step 4: Now, the result will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Step 5: Take a printout, if required, and save the copy for later use

Alternatively, this direct link can also be used.

The other details will be published on the website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result.

In case, any candidate has changed her address, she is advised to inform the authorities at this address — HQ: - DG, CISF, Block No. 13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

Shortlisted applicants should regularly check the website for more updates related to the selection process and other details.

PET

Competitions would include 100 Meters Race, Long Jump, and short put. Female candidates who are pregnant would be disqualified.