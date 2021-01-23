UPSC 2020 results for Indian Economic, Statistical Service written exams announced at upsc.gov.in

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview have to fill a detailed application form which will be available on the UPSC website from from 2 to 12 February

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Indian Economic Services (IES) and the Indian Statistical Services (ISS) written exams on its official website on Friday (22 January).

Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exams are advised to visit upsc.gov.in to check their scores.

The results are being published with respect to the written exams held in October last year. All those who have cleared the written test will need to appear for the interview round or a personality test.

In order to sit for the next round of screening, candidates will have to register themselves afresh.

Those who qualified will have to fill in a Detailed Application Form (DAF) online by visiting upsconline.nic.in. The window to submit the form is from 2 February and it can be filled in the online mode till 6 pm on 12 February.

Applicants must also upload the documents and scanned certificates as part of the form. The commission will be releasing the schedule for the interview on its official site soon.

Steps to download the IES/ ISS results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC IES/ ISS 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the document link next to the title 'Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020

Step 5: The PDF version of the document will open in a new window

Step 6: Search for your name in the list and save the file for future reference

Here is the PDF of the merit list: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-IES-ISS-20-Roll-Name-Engl-220121.pdf

The UPSC will be publishing the final result on its website once the personality test has been conducted. Then the candidates will be given a period of 30 days to download their mark sheets.