UPSC 2018 result declared: Ten women among top 25 candidates; check list of toppers

UPSC 2018 Result | The Union Public Service Commission declared the result for the 2018 final examination on Friday, and recommended a total of 759 candidates for civil services.

Kanishak Kataria — the UPSC 2018 topper — is a BTech (computer science and engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay belonging to the Scheduled Class category. He qualified the examination with mathematics as his optional subject.

Speaking to ANI, Kataria said that it was a surprising moment for him as he had never expected to secure the first position.

Kanishak Kataria, AIR 1 in #UPSC final exam: It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank. I thank my parents, sister & my girlfriend for the help & moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator & that's exactly my intention. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/IBwhW8TJUs — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The other nine candidates in the top 10 category in the exam are Akshat Jain, Junaid Ahmad, Shreyans Kumar, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, Shubhan Gupta, Karnati Varunreddy, Vaishali Singh, Gunjan Dwivedi, Tanmay Vashistha Sharma.

There are 10 women in the top 25 candidates. While Kataria and second rank-holder Akshat Jain hail from Rajasthan, Junaid Ahmad — who secured the third rank — is from Uttar Pradesh. Akshat Jain, an engineering graduate from IIT Guwahati, told PTI he was elated and one of the reasons why he appeared in the civil services examination was to serve the society.

Hailing from Jaipur, Akshit's father is an IPS officer while mother is an Indian Revenue Service officer, who also motivated him to join the civil services. "I would like to serve as an IAS officer in my home state Rajasthan," he said.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, who holds a BE degree in chemical engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal, is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall fifth rank.

Deshmukh, who will be the first civil servant in her family, is an MPhil in chemical engineering. She said she had faith in herself and that helped her clear the prestigious examination in her first attempt. Daughter of an engineer father and a pre-school teacher mother, Srushti hails from Bhopal. "I think it is the consistency and the faith in yourself that make one achieve all goals," she told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh: Family of Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, all India rank 5 and topper among women candidates in #UPSC final exam, celebrate at their residence in Bhopal. This was her first attempt at taking the exam. She says, "It was my childhood dream." pic.twitter.com/z6iKGTsGF0 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The final ranks have been announced based on the results of the written part of civil services examination, 2018 held by the UPSC in September-October, 2018 and the interviews under the personality test held in February-March, 2019.

Here's the UPSC's press release, with the list of qualified candidates:



The number of vacancies reported by the government to be filled is as under: IAS-180 (including reserved category), IFS-30, IPS-150, Central Services Group 'A'-384, Group 'B' services-68.

Educational qualification-wise, the top 25 candidates belong to subjects like engineering, Sciences, economics, law, mathematics; history; political science; public administration and commerce graduating from premier Institutions of the country such as IITs, NIT, NLU, BITS Pilani, DU, Mumbai University, Anna University, Pune University, etc.

Optional subjects of the top 25 candidates in the examination ranged from anthropology, chemistry, commerce and accountancy, geography, law, maths, history, political science and international relations, public administration, psychology, sociology, and English literature.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.