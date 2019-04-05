UPSC 2018 result declared: IIT-B graduate Kanishak Kataria tops exam; 759 recommended for civil services

UPSC 2018 Result | The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for the 2018 civil services final examination, and has revealed Kanishak Kataria — a BTech graduate from IIT Bombay — as the topper. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

In a statement, the UPSC said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Kataria belongs to Scheduled Class category and qualified the examination with mathematics as his optional subject. He holds a degree for BTech (Computer Science and Engineering).

The other nine candidates in the top 10 ranks are Akshat Jain, Junaid Ahmad, Shreyans Kumar, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, Shubhan Gupta, Karnati Varunreddy, Vaishali Singh, Gunjan Dwivedi and Tanmay Vashistha Sharma.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, a BE (chemical engineering)-holder from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal, is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall fifth rank, the statement said.

Here's how you can check the result:

- Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

- Click on the link for 'Final Result: Civil Services Examination 2018'.

- Download the pdf document and take a print copy for future reference.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.