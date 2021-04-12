UPRVUNL starts recruitment process for 196 JE Trainee posts: apply on uprvunl.org

The vacancies are for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Instrumentation, and Computer Engineers

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the notification for filling 196 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) Trainees. The vacancies are for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Instrumentation, and Computer Engineers. Candidates can apply directly by visiting the official website uprvunl.org from 10 April till 5 May. The last date for submission of the application fee is 7 May.

Vacancy details

Out of the 196 posts, 69 posts are for Electrical Engineers, 78 for Mechanical Engineers, 39 for Electronics and Instrumentation Engineers, and 10 for Computer Engineers.

Eligibility

-The minimum and maximum age limit is of 18 years and 40 years, respectively. There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

-A candidate must hold a 3 years diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from an institute recognized by the State Government or the AICTE.

-At the time of submission of the form, the diploma should be complete. A Diploma from distance learning is not applicable for these posts.

For candidates belonging to the general category, a fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable while it is Rs 700 for SC/ST category students. For disabled candidates, the fee is Rs 10. A form once submitted, cannot be edited later on.

Selection Process

There will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) of 3 hours. A general category student is required to have a minimum of 33% marks while SC/ST students need a minimum of 28% marks to qualify. Only the shortlisted aspirants will be called for document verification.