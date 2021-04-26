UPRVUNL postpones CBT; check uprvunl.org/uprvunl regularly for new updates, admit card
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all the updates related to the exam and admit card
The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has postponed the Computer-based Test (CBT) due to uncertain circumstances. The exam was scheduled to be held next month for various posts including Assistant Engineer Trainee/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Instrumentation, Staff Nurse, Technician Grade 2 electrician, and Assistant Review Officer (ARO).
The admit cards for the examination were scheduled to be released on 20 April. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all the updates related to the exam and admit card.
Once released, applicants can follow these steps to download the admit card:
- Log in to https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl
- Go to the ‘Public Notices’ section
- You’ll be re-directed to a new page. Enter user id and password
- Click on ‘Login’ and the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
- Download it. If required, take a printout for future reference
Along with a valid photo ID card and two passport-size pictures with the photograph containing name as filled in the form, candidates should bring their admit card while appearing for the exam.
In case of any query or help, candidates can approach the help desk on uprvunlrecet2021@gmail.com or call on 022-61306268.
The UPRVUNL had earlier deferred the Walk-in-interview of Medical Officers (Male and Female) for General and Emergency duty. The interview which was supposed to be held on 15 April will now be held on 5 May.
