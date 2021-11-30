UPPSC Technical Education Service Exam 2021 on 12 December; check details here

Candidates have to check the website regularly to know the release date of admit cards. They can download the hall tickets by using their registration details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the examination date for UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021. It will take place on 12 December, Sunday. The notification regarding the exam date was released by UPPSC on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

With this, the authorities are going to fill in some positions in the following departments : mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, workshop superintendent, principal and English.

A total of 1,370 posts are vacant.

Here is the breakdown of the vacancies:

Lecturer, Engineering, and Technical Branches - 1,039

Principal - 13

Workshop Superintendent - 16

Lecturer (Non-Engineering) - 215

Librarian - 87

The hall tickets of the aspirants will be released by the Commission on the website - https://uppsc.up.nic.in/. Candidates have to check the website regularly to know the release date of admit cards. They can download the hall tickets by using their registration details.

Before going to the exam center, candidates are advised to read the guidelines given on the admit card.

Earlier, on November 24, the UPPSC had issued hall tickets for the post of RO/ARO. Registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of the commission: https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Aspirants must note that they have to log in first by using their registration number and date of birth. The exam, scheduled for 5 December, Sunday, will take place in two shifts - 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

It is scheduled to be conducted in 22 districts including Basti, Lucknow, Jhansi, Agra, Etawah, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, etc. This recruitment drive by the commission aims to fill a total of 337 vacancies.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.