UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021: Applications open for 337 posts, here's how to apply on uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an online notification inviting applications for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its official website.

Interested candidates who are eligible for the posts can visit uppsc.up.nic.in and go through the notice.

According to a report by Times Now, there are a total of 337 vacancies, and of these, 228 posts are for General Recruitment, and the rest 109 are for Special Recruitment.

Candidates can fill up the application form till 5 April. The last date to pay the registration fee is 1 April.

As per the eligibility criteria, a candidate must have a graduation degree from any recognised university. Aspirants between the age limit of 21-40 can apply for the posts, reported Hindustam Times.

Follow these steps to apply for the post:

Step 1: Open the search engine and type the name of the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Under the activity dashboard, look for the link ‘apply for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer’

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Click on apply

Step 5: Now, enter all the information

Step 6: Review the form and right click on submit

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of all the documents

Step 7: Make fee payment

Step 8: Now, click on the final submit button and download the form on your device

All candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the application form with them.

Candidates can also apply for the said vacancies via a direct link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx