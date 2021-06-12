UPPSC releases revised exam calendar for 2021-2022; check new exam dates on uppsc.up.nic.in

As per the revised Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) calendar, 14 recruitment examinations will be conducted between July 2021 and April 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised calendar for recruitment examinations that are set to be held in 2021-22. The fresh dates comprise a schedule of 14 recruitment exams to be conducted between July 2021 and April 2022.

The commission had earlier postponed various exams due to the second wave of COVID-19 . Interested candidates can download the new or revised exam calendar by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

"However, changes can be made to this revised exam schedule also in special circumstances," the notice signed by Arvind Kumar Mishra, the Exam Controller of UPPSC, said.

As per the new or revised exam calendar, the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (prelims) Examination-2021, also known as PCS (Prelims) 2021, will now be conducted on 24 October this year, followed by the Mains examination on 28 January, 2022.

Similarly, the Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) Prelims Exam 2021 will also be conducted on 24 October followed by the Mains on 7 March, 2022.

Check details related to other examinations below:

The Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Exam 2018 will be held on 25 July followed by the Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam 2020 on 1 August.

The Lecturer (male/female) government intermediate college recruitment (preliminary) exam 2020 will be conducted on 19 September while the Staff Nurse (male/female) recruitment exam 2021 will be held on 3 October

Regional Inspector (Technical) recruitment exam 2020 will be held on 21 November followed by the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) exam 2020 which will be held from 26 November

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) examination 2021 is planned to take place on 5 December while Lecturer (male/female) government intermediate college recruitment (Mains) exam 2020 will be held on 19 December

Principal Grade-2 or Vice-Principal and Assistant Director (screening) exam 2019 will be held on 9 January, 2022, while Lecturer in state degree colleges (screening) exam 2020 will be held on 3 April, 2022.

Review Officer or Assistant Review Officer (Mains) recruitment examination 2021 will be held on 10 April, 2022.

The commission on 12 May had released an official statement announcing the postponement of the UPPCS PCS prelims exam across the state.