UPPSC releases admit cards for interview round of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services exam 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the interview round of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam 2020. The candidates for the UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam 2020 can visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in to download their admit cards.

The interview round for the exam will be from 1 April, 2021 to 8 April, 2021. The UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam 2020 interview letter will be available on the website till Thursday, 8 April.

Here are the steps that the candidates can take to access their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage under the activity dashboard, find the option ‘Interview Letter:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT. NOA-1/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE /UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2020.’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the registration number, gender, date of birth, domicile status and category. Fill in the verification code and click on ‘validate details’

Step 4: Your UPPSC 2020 interview admit card will open. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it safely for future reference

As per the notification released by the UPPSC, the interviews will happen in two schedules, one starting from 9 am and the other one from 1 pm, every day from 1 April to 8 April.

According to NDTV, the UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam 2020 is being held to fill 400 vacancies for posts like Block Development Officer, Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police and others.

UPPSC has also released the notification for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer selection exam and has invited applications from interested candidates.