UPPSC Regional Inspector recruitment drive 2020: Visit uppsc.up.nic.in to apply online for 28 posts

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 28 posts of regional inspector (technical). Candidates who meet all the application criteria and are interested in the vacancies can register by visiting the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The application process began on 3 November and will continue till 3 December. The entire application process is being conducted online this year and the last date for collecting the receipt of fee payment is 28 November.

A candidate must have the requisite educational qualifications in order to apply for the post. According to a report in Hindustan Times, an applicant must have passed the high school examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, or any equivalent examination which is recognised by the government.

As it is a technical post, the candidate must have a diploma in automobile engineering (3-year course)/ a diploma in mechanical engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education (3-year course)/ any other qualification in either of the above disciplines that have been declared equivalent by the Central Government or the state government.

The candidates must have the working experience of at least one year in a reputed automobile workshop. There should be a prior experience of working on repairs of light motor vehicles, heavy goods vehicles as well as heavy passenger motor vehicles fitted with petrol and diesel engines. They must also hold a driver's licence that authorises them to drive motorcycles, heavy goods vehicles, and any heavy passenger motor vehicles.

The report added that the candidates must also have a thorough knowledge of the Hindi language written in the Devanagari script in order to apply for the posts.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, as per the official notification, the candidates must be at least 21 years old and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on 1 July, 2020. The candidates must have also not been born earlier than 2 July, 1980 and not later than 1 July, 1999.

The report added that if chosen, the Regional Inspector Salary would be on the matrix level 7 and they will get a payment of Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Here is the direct link to view the official advertisement and apply for the posts.