UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts at uppsc.up.nic.in
The last date to apply for the130 vacancies of Assistant Professor and other posts notified by the UPPSC is 1 July
The application window for recruitment to Assistant Professor and other posts have been opened by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), reports said. Candidates who want to apply can register themselves online through the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
The last date to apply for Assistant Professor and other posts is till 1 July, 2021.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, candidates should note that only online applications will be accepted by the c
commission. If applications are sent by any other mode, then they shall not be entertained. The detailed notification cab be accessed here.
Applicants can follow these steps to apply for UPPSC recruitment 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 02/2021-2022” under the activity dashboard column
Step 3: A new page will open. Candidates need to click on “Apply” link
Step 4: Eligible candidate needs to register and proceed with the application
Step 5: Finally, the application fee needs to be paid. Submit the form and download it
Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference or use (if required)
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 130 vacancies in different posts that have been notified by UPPSC. There are 102 posts alone for Assistant Professor in UP Medical Education Department.
Check below the details of the vacancies:
- UP Horticulture and Food Processing Dept: 14 Posts
- Training Division, State Planning Institute, UP Lucknow: 1 Post
- State Planning Institute (Naveen Prabhag), Uttar Pradesh Kalakankar Bhawan Lucknow: 1 Post
- Economic And Statistics Division: 2 Posts
- Social Welfare Department, UP: 4 Posts
- Medical Education Dept. U.P. (Allopathy): 102 Posts
- Medical & Health Services UP.:1 Post
- Town And Country Planning Dept. UP: 3 Posts
- Directorate Of National Cadet Corps, UP: 1 Post
- Uttar Pradesh Ayush (Unani) Dept: 1 Post
Candidates who are applying for UPPSC recruitment 2021 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105 for the General and OBC category. For SC/ST categories, the fee is Rs 65 and for specially-abled category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 25.
It is important for all interested applicants to keep a check on the official site of UPPSC for further updates and information.
