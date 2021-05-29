Candidates can apply till 28 June by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. For all posts, the age limit is between 21-40 years

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for a total of 3,620 posts of Medical Officer Grade-II (Level-2). The posts are either Gazetted or temporary. Candidates can apply till 28 June by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. For all posts, the age limit is between 21-40 years.

Vacancy details:

Gynaecologist – 590

Anaesthetist – 590

Paediatrician – 600

Radiologist – 75

Pathologist – 75

General Surgeon – 590

General Physician – 590

Ophthalmologist – 75

Orthopedician – 75

ENT Specialist – 75

Dermatologist – 75

Psychiatrist – 75

Microbiologist – 30

Forensic Specialist – 75

Public Health Specialist – 30

Total Medical Officers posts – 3,620

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Step 2: Check the activity dashboard and click on the notification

Step 3: Read the user instructions and click on ‘Apply’

Step 4: Now, click on the post for which you want to apply for

Step 5: Register yourself and then fill the application form

Step 6: Upload all the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Save a copy of the filled form. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx

Application fee:

For general and backward category applicants - Rs 105

For SC/ST and ex-servicemen category candidates - Rs 65

For handicapped candidates - Rs 25

Essential Qualifications:

- MBBS degree from a university recognised by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognised under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’

- Postgraduate degree (3 years) in the concerned specialty, or

- Postgraduate medical diploma with at least one year of experience in the concerned speciality

- There is a relaxation of 5 years in age criteria for SC/ST/OBC candidates. For ex-servicemen, the relaxation is of 3 years

Preferential qualification:

- Those who have served in the territorial army for a minimum period of two years

- Those who have obtained a “B” certificate from the National cadet corps

Selection process:

In case a large number of applications are received, the commission may hold a screening test which will be communicated in due course of time.