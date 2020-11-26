UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Appy for vacancies in higher education, public works and other departments

The online application process for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Faculty Recruitment 2020 began on 24 November. Candidates can apply till 24 December

Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) has released online recruitment notification to fill 328 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Research Officer, UP Police Radio Service and Lecturer in various departments under the advertisement number 2/2020.

Candidates can apply at upssc.up.nic.in by 21 December.

Of the total vacancies, 130 posts are for Lecturer in Government Homeopathic Medical College, 128 Assistant Professor in Government degree Colleges, and 61 Assistant professor vacancies in different specialties (General Recruitment). There are four posts for research officer, three Assistant Architect in Public Works Department, and two posts in UP Police Radio Service.

Those applying for UPPSC recruitment 2020 should be minimum of 26 years. The maximum age limit for applicants has been set at 40 years.

Candidates applying for post of UP Police Radio Service should have a Bachelor's Degree in Electronics/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electrical Engineering or Master's Degree in Physics/Applied Physics in wireless communication as a compulsory subject. They must have a Working knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari Script.

Those applying for Assistant Professor post must possess at least second division marks in relevant Bachelor's Degree and a Master's degree with 55 percent in a concerned/relevant/allied subject, or an equivalent degree.

Candidates applying for Assistant Architect in Public Works Department should hold a Bachelor Degree in Architecture awarded by University established by the Act Parliament or State Legislature or equivalent.

Those applying for Lecturer in Government Homeopathic Medical College must be Post Graduate in Homoeopathy preferably in the concerned subject.

Candidates applying for post of Research officer should have a post graduate degree in Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Mathematics, Statistics or Political Science from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by government.

Those belonging to General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay application fee of Rs 105. SC/ST and PH Candidates will have to pay Rs 25 for registration.

For further details on UPPSC recruitment 2020, applicants can check here: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html

Here is the direct link to apply for online for UPPSC recruitment 2020: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx