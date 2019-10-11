UPPSC PSC Final Result 2017: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission releases final scores; check merit list at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PSC Final Result 2017 | Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results of the combined staff/upper subordinate (PCS) examinations 2017 on its official website – uppsc.up.nic.in . The final merit list will be available on the official portal till 9 November.

The mains exam was conducted from 18 June to 6 July, 2018 while the interview was held on 16 September, 2019. A total of 14,032 candidates had appeared for 677 vacancies, reported The Indian Express.

How to check the UP PCS Final Result 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website – uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Find the 'Information Bulletin' tab on the right-hand side of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link 'List of selected candidates for combined staff/upper subordinate (PCS) examinations 2017'

Step 4: A PDF with the names of the selected candidates will appear on screen

Step 5: Candidates are adviced to download the PDF or take a print out of the same for future reference

A total of 50 candidates have been selected to fill up the posts of deputy collectors and 90 candidates have been selected for the posts of deputy SP. As per the final merit list, Amit Shukla, Anupam Mishra, and Meenakshi Pandey has secured the top three positions as deputy collector.