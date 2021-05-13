The commission will announce the new dates later after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has deferred the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination 2021. As per the latest notification, the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examinations have been postponed until further notice.

The exams were supposed to start from 13 June but have been pushed ahead due to the current pandemic situation in the country.

Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer (RFO) preliminary exam 2021 has also been deferred. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on 20 June.

The commission will announce the new dates later only after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country. In January this year, the commission had declared that the test will be held on 20 June.

Also, the prelim exams for lecturers (male/female) recruitment 2020 in government Inter colleges stand postponed. The PCS pre-exam is supposed to be held in 23 districts of the state in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

Last month, it was announced that the exams will be held as per schedule. For this, the commission had even written to the district magistrates of the respective districts about the centres for conducting the written exam.

Earlier this month, the UPPSC had postponed the review of exam copies of UP Judicial Service Civil Judge 2018 exam, Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer 2017 exam, due to the second wave of coronavirus .

As per the High Court ruling, candidates were allowed to review their exam copies on 5 May and 23 June but it now stands postponed. The commission will soon announce new dates for the review of the copies.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in - for further updates.