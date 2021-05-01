The new dates will be announced by the commission after reviewing the coronavirus situation

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has indefinitely delayed the Agricultural Services prelims exam 2020 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases the state.

The examination was scheduled to be held on 25 and 30 May. In addition, the Principal Exam (Category 2), Vice Principal, Assistant Director (Screening) 2019 Exams have also been postponed, as per the latest notification.

The new dates will be announced by the commission after reviewing the coronavirus situation.

After the preliminary examinations, selected candidates will move to the next round of scrutiny. Shortlisted candidates will then take the written examination. After that, another list will be created and the selected aspirants will go to the interview round. The final merit list will be created after the final round. The exam will be held for both Group A and Group B posts. For Group B, candidates will be selected after the main examination and no interviews are held.

The recruitment drive is to fill 564 posts including District Horticulture Officer, Principal Government Food Science Training Centre/ Food Processing Officer, and Senior Technical Assistant.

The notification for this exam was announced on 29 December last year. The last date for filling the application form was 25 January, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the commission had released a list of application forms with objected status. These forms were found to have mistakes in the uploaded scanned coloured photograph or signature. Such candidates are requested to again upload the documents in the correct format.