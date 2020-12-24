UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule: Test to be held from 21 to 25 Jan in two shifts; mask, santiser mandatory

As per the official notification, the morning shift exams will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the evening shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule on 23 December. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the notification on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from 21 to 25 January, 2021.

As per a report in Times Now, the admit card will be available to candidates on the official site of UPPSC a week before the exam begins.

According to a report in Careers 360, candidates who have qualified UPPSC PCS preliminary exam can appear for the mains. The UPPSC PCS main application form was released on 21 December on the official website. Candidates, who had applied for the mains exam, need to appear for the exams in January 2021.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shifts will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the evening shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the official notification, here is the complete schedule for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020.

21 January 2021: Greater Hindi in morning shift; Essay Writing in the evening shift

22 January 2021: General Studies 1 in the morning shift, General Studies 2 in the evening shift

23 January 2021: General Studies 3 in the morning shift; General studies 4 in the evening shift

25 January 2021: Optional Paper 1 in the morning shift and Optional Paper 2 in the evening shift

As per reports, candidates appearing from the mains exam must follow all the COVID-19 related health guidelines issued by the Centre. They will be required to wear a face mask, and carry hand sanitizers and water bottle inside the examination centre.