UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 new examination dates declared; check uppsc.up.nic.in for details

The UPPSC PCS 2019 Mains exam will now be conducted on 22 September, while UPPSC RO/RFO 2019 Mains exam will be held on 15 October.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released revised dates for PCS Mains 2019 examination on its website uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the commission has also postponed the RFO and RO 2019 Mains exam. The UPPSC PCS 2019 Mains exam will now be conducted on 22 September, while UPPSC RO/RFO 2019 Mains exam will be held on 15 October.

The report said that the UPPSC has postponed PCS/ RFO/ RO 2019 examinations due to the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh as per the orders from the state government.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the commission was initially scheduled to hold the PCS 2019 Exam on 25 July. It later postponed it to 25 August. The RFO Mains 2019 Exam was to be held on 19 September.

The UPPSC PCS Mains exam is held in offline mode in a descriptive format. The exam is usually conducted for a week.

Students have to appear for Hindi, Essay Writing, four papers of General Studies. There are also two optional subjects. Each paper is of 3 hours. Candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts UPPSC PCS/ RFP/ RO exams for the recruitment of candidates for various positions in the state government.

The commission has also released the UPPSC PCS 2020 application withdrawal link. Applicants can withdraw the form by 10 August.