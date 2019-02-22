UPPSC PCS final result 2016: 630 candidates selected; check how you fared on uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final results for Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2016 exam on Friday. The candidates can check the result on the commission's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was released at 8 pm on Friday. A notification by the UPPSC on the 2016 combined state/upper subordinate services exam said that 630 candidates have been selected against the 633 vacancies.

A total of 1,993 candidates had qualified for the interview round that were conducted from 10 December, 2018, to 24 January, 2019.

Here is how the candidates can check the result:

- Go to the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

- Click on the link for 'List of selected candidates in combined state/upper subordinate services exam -2016'.

- Download and take a printout of the list for future reference.

The UPPSC had announced the results of Mains exams on 16 November, 2018. Over 12,000 candidates had appeared in the UPPCS Main Exam 2016.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.