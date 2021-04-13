UPPSC PCS Exam 2020 final result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; check steps to download here

Students who have been selected provisionally need to submit their original documents to the commission. If they fail to do so within the stipulated time, their selection will stand cancelled

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2020.

Candidates can download their result on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 476 candidates have qualified for the exam this year.

Candidates can take the following steps to download their result:

1. Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on the result notification

3. Now, a PDF will open

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Take a print out and save a copy for later use

Alternatively, this direct link can be used to check the scorecard.

The written exam was held on 20 March while the interviews were conducted from 1 to 8 April.

The final mark sheets will be made available on the official website soon.

Out of 476 candidates shortlisted, 61 have been selected for the post of Deputy Collector, 11 for Assistant Regional Transport Officer post, 4 as Superintendent of Jails, 34 as District Social Welfare Officers, 5 as District Panchayat Raj Officer, 1 as Assistant Labour Commissioner, 5 as Assistant Commissioner Industries, 1 as Statistical Officer, 5 as District Program Officer, 3 as Sub Registrar.

Others have been allotted to various Uttar Pradesh government departments.