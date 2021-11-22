UPPSC PCS 2021: Results of prelims exam to be declared today at uppsc.nic.in, check details here
In order to know their qualifying status of the examination, candidates must know that the result on the official website will be available in PDF format
The results for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS prelims will be declared by the UPPSC today, 22 November on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination can check the results on UPPSC’s official website - https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
In order to know their qualifying status of the examination, candidates must know that the result on the official website will be available in PDF format. After downloading the PDF, they can check their roll numbers by using the search option (CTRL+F).
How to check the UPPSC PCS prelims 2021 results:
- Visit UPPSC official website - https://uppsc.up.nic.in/
- Press on the link for 'UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021' that is given on the page
- Enter your name and registration number to login to the portal
- The UPPSC PCS result will be displayed on the screen
- Save and download the UPPSC PCS 2021 result and take a printout for future reference
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill over 900 vacant positions. Aspirants who have qualified Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will eligible to appear in the mains exam. The mains exam is scheduled to be held on 28 January.
After the declaration of UPPSC PCS 2021 result, the Commission will issue the admit card of UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021. Candidates must know that the hall ticket will contain details like - their information, exam center details, etc.
A total of 6,91,173 candidates had registered for the entrance test of UPPSC PCS 2021 this year. Out of which, 3,21,063 candidates participated in the examination, which was held on 24 October. Candidates were given the option to challenge the preliminary UPPSC PCS answer key till 3 November.
Recently, the Government of Uttar Pradesh had announced that, for the main examination, it would call 15 times more candidates. For the interview process of UPPSC PCS, three times more candidates will be called, as per the announcement.
also read
JNUEE 2021: Results for PhD written exam released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; check detaiils, direct link here
The merit list will give 70 percent weightage to the Computer Based Test (CBT) score and a weightage of 30 percent will be given to the scores obtained in the viva round
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021: Results declared on sbi.co.in, check direct link here
The State bank of India Clerk (Junior Associate) Main exam was held from 1 October and 17 October.
SEBA Assam: Results of HSLC, AHM Special exam 2021 declared at sebaonline.org; find direct link here
According to the evaluation formula, the Class 10 results were calculated with a 40:40:20 ratio where 40 percent of marks were taken from Class 10 exams and the other 40 percent were taken from the Class 9 annual exams