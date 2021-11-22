UPPSC PCS 2021: Results of prelims exam to be declared today at uppsc.nic.in, check details here

In order to know their qualifying status of the examination, candidates must know that the result on the official website will be available in PDF format

The results for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS prelims will be declared by the UPPSC today, 22 November on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination can check the results on UPPSC’s official website - https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

In order to know their qualifying status of the examination, candidates must know that the result on the official website will be available in PDF format. After downloading the PDF, they can check their roll numbers by using the search option (CTRL+F).

How to check the UPPSC PCS prelims 2021 results:

Visit UPPSC official website - https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Press on the link for 'UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021' that is given on the page

Enter your name and registration number to login to the portal

The UPPSC PCS result will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the UPPSC PCS 2021 result and take a printout for future reference

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill over 900 vacant positions. Aspirants who have qualified Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will eligible to appear in the mains exam. The mains exam is scheduled to be held on 28 January.

After the declaration of UPPSC PCS 2021 result, the Commission will issue the admit card of UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021. Candidates must know that the hall ticket will contain details like - their information, exam center details, etc.

A total of 6,91,173 candidates had registered for the entrance test of UPPSC PCS 2021 this year. Out of which, 3,21,063 candidates participated in the examination, which was held on 24 October. Candidates were given the option to challenge the preliminary UPPSC PCS answer key till 3 November.

Recently, the Government of Uttar Pradesh had announced that, for the main examination, it would call 15 times more candidates. For the interview process of UPPSC PCS, three times more candidates will be called, as per the announcement.