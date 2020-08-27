UPPSC PCS 2019-2020 Mains exam: Time table released at uppsc.up.nic.in, to be held from 22 to 26 September

The Commission has earlier released the result for prelims exam in which a total of 6,320 candidates have qualified.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the time table for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains exam 2019-2020 on its website.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted between 22 to 26 September in two shifts -- morning and post noon. The first shift exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Click here for UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 examination schedule.

According to the time table, on 22 September exam for General Hindi will be conducted in the morning session, while Essay Writing exam will be in the evening session.

On 23 September, students will have to appear for General Studies 1 in the first shift and General Studies 2 in the second shift.

Exams for General Studies 3 and 4 will be held in morning and evening sessions respectively on 24 September.

On 26 September, candidates will have to write the exam for Optional Paper 1 in the morning session and Optional Paper 2 in the evening session.

According to a report by Careers 360, the examination will be conducted in an offline mode.

The admit card will be available for download 15 days before the commencement of the examination.

A Jagran Josh report said that the exam will be held in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad districts.

The Commission has earlier released the result for prelims exam in which a total of 6,320 candidates have qualified.