UPPSC exam 2018: Application process for PCS exam begins 6 July; aspirants can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will begin its online application process for Provincial Civil Services (prelims) Examinations 2018 from 6 July, according to several media reports.

The test will be conducted on 19 August to fill 831 vacancies.

The Times of India reported a record number of 119 Sub-Divisional Magistrates and around 100 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) would be recruited in 2018 through the “Combined State Upper Subordinate Exams-2108”.

The aspirants can apply through the UPPSC's official portal: uppsc.up.nic.in

Last day for depositing the application fee is 2 August and the submission date of forms is 6 August.

According to India Today, an additional subject ‘medical’ was introduced as part of the main stage by the commission.

One-third of the total marks would be deducted for every wrong question from preliminary stage of exams.