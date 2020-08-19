UPPSC Computer Assistant exam 2020 admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in; test to be held on 23 August

Candidates will be required to carry their admit card along with two photographs and an original and copy of their ID proof

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Computer Assistant 2020 exam admit card on its website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the exam on 23 August at various centres across the state. It will be held for a total duration of one-and-a-half hour, from 12 pm till 1.30 pm.

Candidates will be required to carry their admit card along with two photographs and an original and copy of their ID proof. Candidates can get their admit card by logging in using their registration number and date of birth.

Those appearing for the examination will have to wear a face mask and carry a sanitiser while appearing for the exam in view of the coronavirus outbreak. They will also have to bring their own water bottles. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the scheduled time.

Steps to download the UPPSC Computer Assistant exam 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose "CLICK HERE DO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2019 COMPUTER ASSISTANT EXAM.-2019”.

Step 3: Candidates will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter their registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, gender and verification code.

Step 4: Click the Download Admit Card button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

Candidates can download the admit card by 23 August.