UPPSC Combined Engineer AE admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in; exam to be held on 13 Dec

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Combined State Engineering examination 2019 admit card has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment of assistant engineer, engineer, bhoomi sanrakshan adhikari/technical officer can download their hall ticket from the official website.

According to a report by The Times of India, the written examination will be conducted by the UPPSC on 13 December at five districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The e-admit card will be available for download till the day of the recruitment exam.

A report by Hindustan Times said that UPPSC Combined State Engineering exam 2020 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 11.30 pm while the second shift will be from 2 to 4.30 pm.

Steps to download UPPSC Combined Engineer AE admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the Activity Dashboard tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2019, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (GEN./SPL. RECT) EXAM- 2019.”

Step 3: Enter credentials including registration number, date of birth, gender.

Step 4: Key in the verification code as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Once done, press the "Download Admit Card" button.

Step 6: The UPPSC AE admit card 2020 will appear on the webpage. Check all the details before saving and taking a print out.

Candidates can also download the UPPSC Combined Engineer AE admit card 2020 directly by visiting the URL (http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx) or clicking here.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the examination will comprise of two papers. The first paper will have 25 questions based on General Hindi and 100 questions from concerned Subject-I (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering).

Paper 2 will have 25 questions from General Studies and 100 from Concerned Subject-II (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering).

Candidates will get a composite time of 2 hours 20 minutes to complete the exam.