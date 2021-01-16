UPPSC calendar 2021 released; check dates for PCS Mains, ACF/RFO exams at uppsc.up.nic.in

The PCS Mains 2020 exam will be held on 21 January, and the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on 13 February

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the UPPSC website, the PCS Mains 2020 exam will be held on 21 January, and the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on 13 February. ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021 will take place on 22 October, while 13 November will be State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020.

Here are the major examination dates for UPPSC:

-21 January: UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2020

-13 February: ACF RCF Mains Exam 2020

-21 March: Medical Officer Screening Exam 2020

-17 April: Spokesperson (State Degree College) Screening Exam 2020

-23 May: Principal Class 2

-13 June: PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021

-20 June: Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims 2020

-1 August: Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021

-3 October: PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021

-22 October: ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021

-13 November: State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020

-4 December: Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Mains Exam 2020

-18 December: Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2021

The application process for the UPPSC combined state agriculture services exam 2020 in on. The last date to apply for groups A and B level posts is 29 January, according to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the application process for direct recruitment and Basic education department recruitment will close on 22 January.