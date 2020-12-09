UPPSC APO officer exam 2018 final result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Shashwat Ram tops recruitment test

A total of 17 candidates have cleared the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment exam

The final results of the UPPSC APO recruitment exam 2018 have been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 17 candidates have cleared the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment exam.

Shashwat Ram has topped the exam, while the second and third positions have been secured by Sunil Shukla and Soumya Rajput respectively.

According to Hindustan Times, the exam was conducted to fill 17 vacancies of APO. Candidates whose result is shown provisional are required to submit documents to the commission to confirm their selection.

A total of 54 candidates who have qualified the UPPSC APO written exam were selected for the interview round that was conducted on 4 December, 2020. As many as 53 candidates appeared for interview round.

UPPSC in a notification said that it will soon be uploading the mark sheet and cut-off marks on its official website.

The UPPSC AFO 2018 recruitment final result will be available on the website till 18 December, 2020.

Steps to check and download UPPSC APO 2018 final result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Information Bulletin tab, click on the link that reads, "List of selected candidates in Assistant Prosecution Officer Exam - 2018."

Step 3: The result will open in a PDF format.

Step 4: The UPPSC APO 2018 final result mentions the names of the selected candidates and their roll numbers.

Step 5: Save and take a print of the result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check UPPSC APO 2018 final result.

According to The Times of India, the UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer exam result will be declared by the Commission on 8 January, 2021. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website.