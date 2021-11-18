UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains exam 2020: Admit cards out at uppsc.up.nic.in; check direct link here

As per the official notification, a total of 1,393 candidates have been declared cleared by the commission to appear for the Mains examination

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) has put out the admit cards for the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020. Eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website of the Commission https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Steps to download the UPPSC State Agriculture Services exam hall ticket:

Go to the official website of UPPSC at https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Click on the link for the State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020 admit card

Enter login details and submit the UPPSC portal

The UPPSC State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020 hall ticket will appear on your screen

Check and download the UPPSC admit card for future reference

Click here for direct link for UPPSC State Agriculture Services exam 2020 hall ticket.

As per the official notification, a total of 1,393 candidates have been declared cleared by the commission to appear for the Mains examination.

According to the official notification by the UPPSC, the Agriculture Services Mains exam 2020 will be conducted from 26 November to 28 November. The exam will be held in two shifts - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks obtained in the UPPSC Main examination and in the UPPSC interview. Recruitment for some of the posts would be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written exam (according to the provision of concerned service rules for the specified positions.

Through this examination, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill up 564 vacancies on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

The UPPSC preliminary exam was held on 1 August (11 AM to 1 PM) at various examination centres in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj. According to the Commission, a total of 73,792 applicants were registered, of which 38,045 candidates had appeared in the Preliminary examination. The commission shortlisted 1,393 candidates for the Main exam.

For further details and query, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.