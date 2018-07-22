UPPSC Admit Card 2018 for LT Grade examination released; candidates can download it from uppsc.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC LT admit card Saturday. Candidates can download it from the official website uppsc.nic.in.

Previously, UPPSC had invited application for more than 10,000 LT Grade posts, for which more than 7 lakh candidates have applied.

The UPPSC LT Grade examination will be held on 29 July and conducted in 1,760 centres in 39 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

To get a direct access of UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2018, candidates are required to visit the official website uppsc.nic.in.

According to NDTV, out of the total 10,768 vacant posts, 5404 vacancies are available in women branch. Candidates who completed their graduation and belong to the age group of 21-40 were eligible to apply for the post.

The detailed syllabus for the UPPSC written exam is available online.

Steps to follow to download admit card:

- Go to the official website uppsc.nic.in

- Click on the 'admit card' link for the exam

- Type your Registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

- Click on 'Download Admit Card'

The Indian Express reported that the duration of the exam will be two hours, from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. Candidates will get 0.33 negative marks for answering one wrong question.