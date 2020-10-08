UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; exam from 15 to 29 Oct

Along with the UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 admit card, examinees will have to carry a valid government ID to the test centre for verification

The admit card for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2020 mains examinations have been released at uppsc.up.nic.in.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 mains exam will be conducted from 15 to 29 October. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will be between 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The recruitment exam is conducted to fill 200 posts of ACF and RFO.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number, date of birth and other login credentials.

If candidates fail to carry their hall ticket to the exam centre, they will not be allowed to write the paper.

The admit card will mention the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, exam date and time, and other details. It will also mention the health guidelines that candidates will have to follow in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to download UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 mains exam admit card:

Step 1: Log on to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the Activity Dashboard on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2019 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS) EXAM-2019.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your registration number, date of birth, gender.

Step 4: Enter the verification code as displayed on the page and press Download Admit Card button.

Step 5: The UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 main exam admit card will be displayed on the page. Check all details before saving and taking a printout of your hall ticket.

Here is the direct link to download UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.asp