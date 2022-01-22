UPPSC 2022: Apply for 500+ Staff Nurse (Male) vacancies; check official notice here

The registration process began 21 January and will close on 21 February, this year. However, candidates are directed to submit their application fee before 17 February

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened its window inviting online applications for the recruitment of more than 500 male staff nurses. Candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their applications by visiting the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The registration process began 21 January and will close on 21 February, this year. However, candidates are directed to submit their application fee before 17 February, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts in the Medical Education and Training Department. Aspirants who willing to view, can find the official notification here.

Check steps on how to apply for staff nurse male:

Step 1: Visit the Commission's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022, IN ADVT.NO. A-1/E-1/2022,U.P. MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES DEPTT./MEDICAL EDUCATION AND TRAINING DEPTT” on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on “Apply” against “स्टाफ नर्स परीक्षा”

Step 4: Candidates need to apply and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Then, they need to pay the necessary fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Aspirants are advised to keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Details on eligibility criteria, application fee and others:

Those applying must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be over 40 years of age as on 1 July, 2017. Furthermore, candidates should hold a pass certificate of High School Examination with Science or pass the Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education in the state.

Candidates from unreserved/EWS category need to pay a fee of Rs 100; while for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe category, candidates have to pay Rs 40. However, Handicapped and Ex-Serviceman applicants are exempted from payment of the required fee.