UPPRPB UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registrations begin at uppbpb.gov.in; check eligibility criteria, application process here
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and medical examination
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has begun the online registration process for UP Police Recruitment 2021 from today (Thursday, 1 April).
Candidates who wish to apply for Sub Inspector (SI) and other posts, can register by visiting the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, till 30 April.
UPPRB aims at filling a total of 9534 SI and Equivalent (Civil Police, Platoon Commander and FSSO (Fire Service Second Officer) vanancies with this recruitment drive.
Eligibility Criteria
An eligible candidate should have:
- A Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognised university
- 21 years of minimum age and 28 years of maximum age
There are two parts of the registration: basic and detailed. Here are the steps:
Basic Registration
Step 1: Go to uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Link for online application for the direct recruitment-2020-21 posts for the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police for men and women, Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire Officer for men’
Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘New User’ present on the upper right hand corner
Step 4: Fill all the details and enter your email Id and mobile number to complete the registration
Step 5: You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP, check the declaration and submit the form
After completing the basic registration, candidates will receive the registration number and password on their registered mobile number.
Detailed Registration
Step 1: With your registration number and password, proceed to complete your detailed application process
Step 2: Upload the necessary documents
Step 3: Pay the fees
Step 4: After payment you will receive the receipt on your registered email ID
Step 5: Check the declaration and submit the application
Step 6: Take printout of the application for future reference
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and medical examination.
