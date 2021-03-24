UPPRPB Recruitment: Apply for 1,277 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in; check eligibility criteria, exam paper pattern here

Candidates applying for ASI Clerk and SI Confidential are required to have a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised varsity

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI Accounts).

The details related to the recruitment drive was published on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. All candidates need to fit into the eligibility criteria else their application will be rejected. The application process will begin on 1 May.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Board said that there are a total of 1,277 vacancies. Out of which, 624 are for ASI Clerk, 358 posts for ASI Accounts and 295 for SI Confidential. Candidates can fill up the application form till 31 May.

Candidates willing to apply for ASI Clerk and SI Confidential are required to have a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised varsity. For ASI Accounts, applicants must poses a graduation degree in commerce stream.

The examination papers will be having questions related to general knowledge, general studies, numerical, logical reasoning and mental aptitude test.

Easy steps to follow for registration:

Step 1: Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on “Direct recruitment for the posts of Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) – 2020”

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Once the registration process will begin, there will be an active link to apply

Step 5: Enter all the basic information and proceed

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of all the documents and make fee payment

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on the final submit button

Step 8: Download the application form on your device.