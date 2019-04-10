UPPRPB declares UP Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019: Visit uppbpb.gov.in to check your scores

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared UP Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official site of UPPRPB: uppbpb.gov.in.

The final result was previously declared by the board on 18 February 2019, and the answer key was released a month later in March 2019.

Steps to check UP Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘UP Police Result’ link available.

Step 3: Once a new page opens, log in by entering your application number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to check your result.

Step 5: Now, download the result from the relevant link and keep it for further use.

The UP Police Constable Exam 2019 was conducted on 27 January and 28 January, 2019 in the state.

UP Police Constable Exam 2019 was held to fill up 49,568 vacant constable posts in the state. Candidates will have to appear for the written examination followed by document verification and PST for selection, reported Times Now.

Interested candidates looking for further information regarding the recruitment and examination details can check the official website of UPPRPB.

